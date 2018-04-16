(WHDH) — More than 8,500 pounds of ready-to-eat salad products are being recalled due to possible E. coli contamination.

Fresh Foods Manufacturing Co. in Freedom, Pennsylvania, produced the products from April 9 to April 12.

On April 13, the company received a notice from their romaine lettuce supplier that the lettuce it was using in the products was being recalled due to E. coli concerns.

The products affected by this recall are:

11.5 oz. Caesar salad with chicken

14.4 oz. chicken and bacon salad

14.1 oz. chef salad with ham, turkey and hard-boiled egg

13.1 oz. chef salad with ham, turkey and hard-boiled egg

The product labels are marked “Great to Go” by Market District.

There have been no confirmed reports of illnesses associated with eating these products, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

