Over a dozen cars with flat tires on I-93 north in Stoneham

STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Over a dozen cars got flat tires on Interstate 93 northbound in Stoneham Thursday morning after hitting something on the roadway.

The cars hit the object around 5:30 a.m. near the exit to Montvale Avenue.

At least 14 cars are blocking the two right lanes due to the flat tires.

The object has since been removed.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)