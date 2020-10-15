Over a dozen election drop boxes now available in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Election officials in Boston have announced the location of 17 election drop boxes across the city for the November 3 State election.

Completed ballots can be returned to the following boxes between now and November 3, and vote-by-mail applications can be submitted through the boxes by Oct. 28.:

Boston City Hall, 1 City Hall Square, Boston (City Hall Plaza entrance, third floor)

Boston City Hall, 1 City Hall Square, Boston (Congress Street entrance, first floor)

East Boston Branch of the Boston Public Library, 365 Bremen St, East Boston

Charlestown Branch of the Boston Public Library, 179 Main St, Charlestown

South Boston Branch of the Boston Public Library, 646 East Broadway, South Boston

Central Library of the Boston Public Library, 700 Boylston Street, Boston

Honan-Allston Branch of the Boston Public Library, 300 North Harvard St, Allston

Brighton Branch of the Boston Public Library, 40 Academy Hill Rd, Brighton

Roxbury Branch of the Boston Public Library, 149 Dudley Street, Roxbury

Fields Corner Branch of the Boston Public Library, 1520 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

Jamaica Plain Branch of the Boston Public Library, 30 South Street, Jamaica Plain

Mattapan Branch of the Boston Public Library, 1350 Blue Hill Ave, Mattapan

West Roxbury Branch of the Boston Public Library, 1961 Centre St, West Roxbury

Hyde Park Branch of the Boston Public Library, 35 Harvard Ave, Hyde Park

Parker Hill Branch of the Boston Public Library, 1497 Tremont St, Roxbury

BCYF Menino, 125 Brookway Rd, Roslindale

Grove Hall Branch of the Boston Public Library, 41 Geneva Ave, Dorchester

City officials also said that completed ballots can be handed in at any early voting location in the city during voting hours.

Completed mail-in ballots must be postmarked by November 3 and received by the Election Department by November 6 to be counted.

Oct. 24 is the final day to register to vote in this year’s election.

