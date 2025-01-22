WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews battled a fire at an apartment building in Worcester amid freezing temperatures Wednesday morning, officials said.

Firefighters worked quickly to get people and pets out after initially being called to the wrong address.

When they arrived, crews found heavy smoke coming from the second and third floors, the department said. Officials called a third alarm to bring more crews to the scene for assistance in the extreme cold.

“It was probably below 10 degrees,” said Assistant Worcester Fire Department Chief Adam Roche. “The street was freezing, hose lines were freezing, obviously very cold. Very difficult conditions for firefighters to work in, but they did a great job, quick response.”

Officials said more than a dozen families were forced from their homes.

No injuries were reported.

