Over a dozen people displaced after wind-driven fire engulfs 2 triple-deckers in Chelsea

CHELSEA, MA (WHDH) - A massive, wind-driven fire that broke out Wednesday in Chelsea heavily damaged two triple-decker homes and displaced over a dozen people.

The fire sent a huge plume of smoke into the air that could be seen from miles away after sparking on John Street around 4 p.m. Visibility in the area was very low as firefighters worked to contain the fast-moving flames.

Video showed the fire quickly engulf the back of one building before spreading to a second building.

A third-floor resident told 7News that he thought the smoke was from a grill but then realized the magnitude of the situation and rushed to rescue his family.

“My father kind of disappeared, so I went to go look for him,” said Domingos Gomes. “He made it out OK.”

More than 100 firefighters responded to the scene and several were hurt, officials said. Their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, they added.

The fire has since been knocked down but residents are shocked by the damage that was left behind.

“I’m in disbelief. You never think that it’s going to happen to you,” resident Ledizia Freitas said. “I don’t know what we’re going to do.”

Many area streets were shut down due to the large response and dangerous conditions.

The state fire marshal has been called in to investigate but officials said the fire did not appear to be suspicious in nature.

