Over a dozen shell casings found on campus of a Danvers high school

DANVERS, MA (WHDH) — Over a dozen shell casings found on the campus of a Danvers high school launched a police investigation.

Parents of Essex Technical High School students felt uneasy after learning that 13 empty shell casings were found in the boys’ bathroom near the concession stand at the school’s stadium Wednesday.

“It’s disturbing,” said parent Jill Sauvageau. “It doesn’t make me feel comfortable, especially in light of everything that is going on.”

The school said over the course of the day, there were two girls’ lacrosse games and a track meet at the stadium.

The casings were reported to school personnel later that afternoon.

Parent Lara Heline applauded the school district’s quick communication with parents after a note was sent out about the casings.

“They’re pretty quick at communicating and it’s great that the sheriff’s department is right around here too, so that makes us feel good,” she said.

The Danvers Police Department is investigating.

