‘Over the moon excited’: Young Mass. artist selected as finalist in ‘Doodle for Google’ contest

HARVARD, MASS. (WHDH) - A talented seventh grader from Harvard could have her art showcased on the Google homepage for the world to see.

For the past 13 years, Google has been holding an annual “Doodle for Google” contest open to kindergarten through 12th grade students across the United States in search for a doodle to feature on the search engine’s homepage.

Caroline Charland decided to enter the competition and has since been named the state winner for Massachusetts.

“I’m like over the moon excited when I found out, and I’m still over the moon excited now because even when Google came to my house and said ‘Hey, you won for the state of Massachusetts,’ it’s just so surreal,” she said. “I don’t think it’s really sunk in quite yet.”

Caroline added that her doodle idea came from her love for reading.

“Since in a pandemic year where we haven’t really been able to rely on other people as much, I really had to dig deep to see where I would find my true inner strength from and that’s where reading came in,” she said.

Her doodle features a dragon surrounded by stacks of books.

“People have called me instead of a bookworm a book dragon before so I wanted to add a little bit of a pun there,” she explained. “The rest is just how many books people can own and how many places they can take you.”

The public can vote for their favorite Google Doodle and then five national finalists will be selected.

Each of the finalists will receive a $5,000 college scholarship.

The final winner will have their doodle featured on the Google homepage for a day.

