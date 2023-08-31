Surrounded by roughly 20,000 purple flags representing Bay Staters lost to the opioid epidemic in the last decade, Kar-Kate Parenteau wore a beaming photo of her husband Marc, who died of an accidental fentanyl overdose in 2017.

In the photo hanging from her lanyard, Marc’s arms are spread wide against the backdrop of the ocean on Martha’s Vineyard.

Parenteau, who was joined by family members on Boston Common Thursday wearing the same image, said Marc’s smile makes her happy.

But just by looking at his face, one would never know that Marc, whom Parenteau described as outgoing and a big sports fan, was struggling with substance use and addiction issues. He died at age 30.

“He was definitely more than his addiction,” Parenteau said, as she invoked the epicenter of Boston’s opioid crisis around Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard. “When people think of someone that is struggling with substance use, they have a certain image, and a lot of times they may think Mass. and Cass. But in reality, it’s the people around you that you just don’t know — it affects everyone.”

Gov. Maura Healey, who planted multiple flags in the somber display, presented Parenteau with a proclamation Thursday marking Overdose Awareness Day in the commonwealth, which states that misconceptions and stigmas around substance use disorder are hindering people from getting the care they need.

There were 2,357 confirmed and estimated fatal opioid-related overdoses in Massachusetts last year, a record high that’s a 9.1 percent increase from 2016, according to public health data released in June.

