SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - Cleanup efforts and restoration work is underway throughout Northern New England Tuesday as the damage from Monday’s storm becomes clear.

In Salem, New Hampshire, wind ripped the roof of a local car wash.

The damage happened at Haffner’s Car Wash shortly after 11 a.m. off Route 28 near the peak of stormy conditions amid a day of wild weather across southern New England.

“Just like a sardine can, it just peeled right back,” said Josh Houde, who works next to the damaged car wash.

Speaking with 7NEWS, the owners of the now-closed car wash said they were thankful no one was hurt.

“It definitely could have been worse,” added Houde. “There could have been people over there or cars parked over there because that place is always busy.”

In Gorham, rivers swelled with water, causing a yellow tanker truck to become independently mobile, floating down a brook before becoming stuck under a bridge, sending water up onto the road above.

Crews were able to release the truck from its position, officials said no one was inside.

Elsehwere in the state, flooding was seen in Jackson and along the Saco River in North Conway and Bartlett, where the river’s banks were overflowing.

In Maine, Sunday River ski resort is closed Tuesday. Large pieces of metal, possibly pieces of road infrastructure from water crossings, could be seen floating down Sunday River. Officials there are assessing the damage to trails and roads and are working to re-open as quickly as possible.

