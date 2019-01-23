Overhead pipe bursts at Back Bay Station during evening commute

BOSTON (WHDH) - A pipe burst Wednesday night at the MBTA’s Back Bay Station, sending water raining down on an Orange Line platform as commuters waited to board their train.

Commuter Paul Athens shared a video on Twitter that showed water forcefully spraying from an overhead pipe as a train passed by.

MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo said plumbers have since turned off water in the area.

The burst pipe has not impacted service.

