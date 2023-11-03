LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Lowell say two people are expected to survive after a shooting on Twelfth Street left both victims wounded.

A spokesperson for the Lowell Police Department said that both Lowell PD and state police were investigating an incident that “resulted in two adults suffering from gunshot wounds” Thursday night.

The official stated that both victims were expected to recover, and that the shooting was considered an isolated incident with no threat posed to the public.

No additional details on what led up to the shooting were released.

