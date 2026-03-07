Happy Saturday! There were clouds and some drizzle and fog today, but the forecast over the next few days certainly looks a lot better.

First, don’t forget to set your clocks back an hour before you go to bed tonight!

Talking weather, overnight temperatures will actually rise as the night progresses. After 11 p.m./midnight, we’ve got chances for showers that will exit Boston by 6/7 a.m. Sunday and linger longest on the Cape through 9/10 a.m. It’ll be a bit breezy, too, which is conducive to melting snow.

Sunday we’ll go from the mid to the upper 40s to highs into the mid 50s. Most of the day will be cloudy with some clouds beginning to clear late in the day. The breeze will linger a little but Sunday as well, and so will dew points above the freezing point. That means more snow will melt throughout the day.

Monday morning will be chilly in the low 30s but with ample sun we’ll hit near 60 degrees in the afternoon! So, yes, more melting snow.

Tuesday: upper 30s in the morning to the upper 60s in the afternoon with more sunshine! Wow. That’ll be an amazing day. Really feeling like spring. Wednesday’s highs dip back into the 50s with cloudy skies and an isolated shower. Thursday, upper 50s with chances for rain and a mix and/or snow. Friday, mid 40s with chances for some spotty rain/mix in the evening lingering overnight into Saturday morning.

After our warm-up next week, though, we’ll cool right back down.

Stay tuned!