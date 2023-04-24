Shuttle buses will replace train service throughout the Blue Line for several nights, starting tonight.

The diversion will be in place beginning at 8 p.m. and last until the end of service between April 24 and 27, according to the MBTA. The diversion will run again beginning at 8 p.m. between May 1 and 4.

Shuttle buses will run during upcoming diversions between Government Center and Wonderland stations, with no shuttle service to Bowdoin station.

The T said the disruption aims to make way for track work in spots along the Blue Line as it works to lift slow zones across its lines. The Blue Line currently has speed restrictions in place across 44% of its tracks.

Blue Line Reminder: Shuttle buses replace service between Government Center and Wonderland from 8 PM to end of service on Apr 24 – 27 for rail replacement and track alignment work. pic.twitter.com/P3hPg4k5X2 — MBTA (@MBTA) April 24, 2023

The T said it is prioritizing this upcoming work to help boost the Blue Line’s ability to carry riders during a planned two-month closure of the Sumner Tunnel this summer.

Officials previously discussed starting work during upcoming diversions at 7 p.m. In its announcement on Friday, the T said it opted to push the start time to 8 p.m. after it said it heard feedback from stakeholders.

“The MBTA apologizes for the inconvenience of the amended start time of these scheduled service changes, and appreciates the understanding and patience of riders as this critical and necessary work to maintain, upgrade, and modernize the system takes place,” the T said.

