Sleet and freezing rain swept through New England on Thursday and overnight into Friday, causing some icy spots during the early Friday morning commute.

A Winter Weather Advisory remained in effect through 4 a.m. on Friday for all of Massachusetts with the exception of the South Coast and the Cape, and a speed restriction of 40mph remains in place on the Mass Pike from the New York Border to Boston.

The latest wave of precipitation began arriving around 8 p.m. Thursday after snow and sleet inundated most of New Hampshire and Massachusetts through the morning and into the afternoon in some areas. Precipitation winded down between midnight and 1 a.m.

Overnight freezing rain and sleet are gone. Crunchy, icy ground though. Watch for slick spots this morning on untreated surfaces. pic.twitter.com/dbLbxQo03O — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 24, 2023

The winter weather created dangerous conditions on roads Thursday, leading to multiple crashes around Massachusetts, including an incident in Lexington that saw approximately a dozen cars slide off Route 2 and a rollover crash on Summit Avenue in Brookline.

There was also trouble on the Orange Line overnight when the third rail that supplies power to the trains froze. The MBTA brought in shuttle buses to replace service from North Station to Oak Grove.

Orange Line Update: Shuttle buses replace Orange Line service between North Station and Oak Grove due to ice over the third rail. Please expect delays as shuttles are dispatched. Crews are enroute to remove the ice. https://t.co/tNM5GeV4Pp — MBTA (@MBTA) February 24, 2023

Temperatures are expected to rise Friday morning, pushing close to 40 degrees and improving conditions for the late morning commute, though some slick spots could remain.

The warmer weather in the morning likely won’t last long, as temperatures fall again Friday afternoon.

Wind gusts are expected to accompany the Friday afternoon cooldown, bringing winds between 30 and 40 miles-per-hour in some places.

Wind will likely back down over the weekend. But cold weather is forecast to remain in place.

