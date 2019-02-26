Overnight snowstorm expected to dump several inches of snow, create slick driving conditions

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts is under a widespread winter weather advisory as residents brace for an overnight storm that will dump several inches of plowable snow.

A low-pressure system that developed over North and South Dakota is expected to hit southern New England around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, bringing 2 to 5 inches of snow for the majority of the Bay State.

3-4" for many towns, isolated higher amounts in higher terrain. Lower #s in southern NH and immediated south coast. pic.twitter.com/i3XIEex5xI — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 27, 2019

All of Massachusetts will be completely under a winter weather advisory by 7 p.m., with Berkshire County’s advisory beginning at 3 p.m., Franklin, Hampden, and Hampshire counties at 5 p.m. and the remainder of the Bay State at 7 p.m.

The advisory is scheduled to end across the state at 7 a.m.

The snow, which is expected to be dry and lightweight due to the cold air in place, could create slick road conditions overnight and into the morning commute.

Drivers are urged to use caution and allow for extra time to travel.

Snow covered roads overnight, slick travel then. pic.twitter.com/THs3rVrC1U — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 27, 2019

