The second powerful weather system in just a few days made its way through New England Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Heavy rains and strong winds are resulting in travel troubles and power outages to many residents. The warmer temperatures, additional moisture, and snow from the weekend storm melting are compounded, leading to flooding concerns.

Rainfall, expected to wrap up by 7 a.m. Wednesday, was significant overnight, with Mendon seeing 3.5 inches, Mansfield getting 3.23 inches, Worcester receiving 2.5 inches, and Norwood just beating that at 2.56 inches. 1.65 inches had fallen in Boston by 5 a.m.

The city experienced serious winds as well, with gusts measured up to 55 miles per hour. Plymouth saw gusts up to 67 miles per hour.

According to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, as of 5:45 a.m. more than 5,000 homes were without power.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)