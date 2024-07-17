MILFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Neighborhoods in New Hampshire were left a mess Wednesday morning with toppled trees and downed power lines.

A lot of damage was seen in Milford, where large trees on their side stretched across front yards and blocked driveways and where some cars could be seen damaged by falling limbs.

The Milford Fire Department said multiple areas of town were hit hard by Tuesday night’s storm, with “substantial damage” to electric poles, homes, and large trees, leaving some roadways unpassable.

Officials said they’ve been working overnight to clear the roadways.

