BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts remains under a widespread winter weather advisory as plowable snow continues to fall across the state.

The storm hit southern New England around 7 p.m. and is expected to last until about 7 a.m. when the advisory is set to end.

The cold air that was in place overnight created dry, lightweight and fluffy snow, meaning clean up should be easy.

Road conditions were still slick throughout the early morning hours as crews worked to plow the streets.

Drivers are urged to use caution and allow for extra time to travel.

