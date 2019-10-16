Overnight storm to slam Bay State with torrential rain, damaging wind gusts

BOSTON (WHDH) - A powerful storm barreling toward the Bay State is expected to batter coastal communities with torrential rain and damaging wind gusts overnight.

The heaviest rain and peak wind gusts are projected between about midnight and 5 a.m. Thursday, according to the 7Weather team.

The pressure of the system could drop more than 30 millibars in 24 hours — making the storm a bomb cyclone, Meteorologist Jeremy Reiner said. A bomb cyclone is defined by a pressure drop of 24 millibars within 24 hours.

Height of rain and wind from about midnight, through 5am. Torrential rains, localized strong t-storms, powerful wind gusts. pic.twitter.com/sZL593yuPh — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) October 16, 2019

Communities across Massachusetts can expect one to three inches of total rainfall by the time the fast-moving storm ends. Skies are expected to dry in time for the Thursday morning commute.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Cape Cod and the Islands from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday, along with a high wind watch from Thursday morning through Thursday afternoon.

Tonight – Thursday Eve: *High Wind Watch* issued for the Cape & the Islands, as well as the NH seacoast where gusts could top near 60 MPH. *Wind Advisory* issued for areas within the 495-corridor, SE MA, & southern Worcester Co. & RI for gusts up to 55 mph. #7news pic.twitter.com/rs0OxnhA8t — Jackie Layer 7News (@JackieLayerOn7) October 16, 2019

Winds are expected to be between 25 to 35 mph, with gusts reaching up to 60 mph in that area.

The New Hampshire seacoast could also see gusts up to 60 mph.

Communities along the coast could see scattered power outages, while isolated outages are possible for points inland.

Parts of Middlesex, Bristol, Norfolk, Worcester, Essex, Plymouth and Suffolk counties are under a wind advisory until Thursday evening.

Wind gusts could reach up to 50 mph in this region.

Strong winds 11pm-4am. Gusts 50-60mph at the coast. Isolated higher gust possible in any t-storm/torrential downpour that brings down higher winds aloft. Probably will hear a roaring sound at times tonight as low level jet just off the ground is powerful. pic.twitter.com/MyiG6sBHyR — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) October 16, 2019

For more, visit the 7Weather page.

