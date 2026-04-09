BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews worked overnight in Boston to fix a water main break off of Boylston Street near the Public Garden.

A break Wednesday formed a large sinkhole and caused the street to buckle.

Water flowed through the neighborhood, with the break impacting several nearby streets.

Police asked residents to avoid certain parts of the area including Charles, Arlington, and Boylston streets.

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