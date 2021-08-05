CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - An oversized box truck was destroyed after it collided with a bridge in Cambridge on Thursday morning.

A Signature Oyster Farm truck struck the Harvard Bridge at Massachusetts Avenue.

The rear of the truck was shredded to pieces, video from the scene showed.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured in the crash.

Signature Oyster Farm is based in Edgartown, according to the business’s Facebook page.

A moving truck’s roof was completely sheered off after it struck an overpass that runs over Storrow Drive in Boston on Wednesday.

This a.m., box truck drove under Harvard Bridge at Mass Av & got stuck. Rescue 1 used Hurst cutter to separate the box from the truck so tow truck could remove. @MassStatePolice & @CambridgePolice also on scene



– Cambridge Fire photos pic.twitter.com/IMFtcLUMeu — Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) August 5, 2021

