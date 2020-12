RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A car flipped over on the side of Route 24 backing traffic up during rush hour Wednesday.

SKY7 HD flew over the scene near Interstate 93 as crews worked to clear the area.

There was no word on any injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

