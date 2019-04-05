Overturned cement truck causes major delays after crashing on Tobin Bridge ramp

BOSTON (WHDH) - An overturned cement truck caused major traffic delays Friday afternoon hours after it rolled over on the ramp that connects the Tobin Bridge to I-93 southbound.

The truck crashed on the loop from the Tobin Bridge to the Leverett Connector around 5 a.m., bringing traffic to a standstill on Route 1.

Traffic on the Tobin Bridge was backed up for about five miles at the height of the morning commute.

Bronson Bouchard, who was stuck in the traffic jam, likened his commute to a nightmare.

“It took us over an hour to go two miles. It was brutal,” he told 7News. “It was frustrating. It really was.”

Only one lane was open near the scene of the crash as traffic was diverted to Rutherford Avenue in Charlestown.

All lanes have since reopened and the truck has been uprighted.

