Overturned cement truck still causing major delays hours after crashing on Tobin Bridge ramp

BOSTON (WHDH) - An overturned cement truck was still causing major traffic delays Friday afternoon hours after it rolled over on the ramp that connects the Tobin Bridge to I-93 southbound.

The truck crashed on the loop from the Tobin Bridge to the Leverett Connector around 5 a.m., bringing traffic to a standstill on Route 1.

Traffic on the Tobin Bridge was backed up for about five miles at the height of the morning commute.

Bronson Bouchard, who was stuck in the traffic jam, likened his commute to a nightmare.

“It took us over an hour to go two miles. It was brutal,” he told 7News. “It was frustrating. It really was.”

Only one lane is open near the scene of the crash. Traffic is being diverted to Rutherford Avenue in Charlestown.

Two tow truck crews have been working to upright the truck since about 9 a.m.

Motorists are being urged to take Route 99, Route 128 to Interstate 93, or the subway.

Just one lane of traffic is getting by. It’s not clear when the crash will be cleared.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)