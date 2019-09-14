Overturned kayaker rescued off coast of Salem

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Rescue crews found a missing person after a Good Samaritan reported an overturned kayak north of Salem Saturday, officials said.

Two rescue boat crews responded to reports of an overturned orange kayak near Salem Channel at 2:30 p.m., and the wife of the missing kayaker reported her husband as overdue shortly afterward, officials said.

Two rescue boat crews from Station Gloucester and harbormaster crews from Salem and Beverly searched the area and the Beverly Harbormaster crew found the kayaker wearing a life jacket after an hour, the Coast Guard said. He had floated in four-foot seas for about three hours.

“A life jacket really saved this man’s life,” said Ensign Isabella Stoyka, the duty public affairs officer for Sector Boston. “If his kayak was labeled, we may have found him sooner.”

