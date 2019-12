FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews worked into the night Monday after an oil delivery tanker overturned in Franklin.

Wintery conditions likely led to the tanker overturning and blocking a section of Juniper Road around 2 p.m.

Around 8 p.m., the tanker was uprighted and the cleanup process continued.

The driver’s condition has not been released.

