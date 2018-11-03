Overturned tractor trailer brings traffic to a halt on Route 3 in Kingston

KINGSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An overturned tractor-trailer caused traffic delays Saturday afternoon along Route 3 in Kingston.

State police responded to the accident around 10 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway just before Exit 9, according to a post on the departments Twitter page.

It is unclear if the trailer spilled any of its cargo on the highway.

Troopers say that no one was hurt in the incident.

The road is now open.

