Overturned tractor-trailer snarling traffic on I-495 in Westborough

WESTBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - An overturned tractor-trailer is snarling traffic on Interstate 495 in Westborough on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on the highway near Route 9 found a wrecked white truck resting on its side, according to the Westborough Fire Department.

There was no immediate word on injuries to the truck driver.

Motorists are being urged to seek alternate routes as crews work to clear the crash.

The cause of the crash is not clear.

* Traffic Alert * Westborough Firefighters are working this crash on Interstate 495 South at Route 9. Seek alternate route and please pay attention to first responders working in the roadway. pic.twitter.com/ZCtYhGejYn — Westboro Fire Dept (@WestboroughFire) July 16, 2020

