BOSTON (WHDH) - A truck rolled over and blocked part of a busy roadway near Newmarket Square in Roxbury Friday evening.

SKY7HD flew over the scene where a box truck could be seen lying on its side and another could be seen stopped almost right up against it.

Part of the area was taped off and investigators work to determine the circumstances surrounding the rollover and crews work to clear the scene.

There has been no word on any injuries.

