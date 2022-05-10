LITTLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - An overturned truck is causing traffic delays in Littleton on Tuesday morning.

A tractor-trailer hauling gravel rolled over and dumped its load on the Exit 79 ramp from Route 2A to Interstate 495 south, according to the Littleton Police Department.

The ramp has been closed and motorists are being urged to avoid the area until further notice.

MassDOT says it could take “several” hours to clear the mess.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Tractor trailer rollover with gravel spill in #Littleton on I-495 SB, Exit 79 on ramp (Rte 2A to 495 SB). The Exit 79 on ramp is closed. Clean-up to take the next several hours. Detour in place. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) May 10, 2022

Southbound ramp from King St/Rte110 to Rte. 495 closed due MVC. Please seek alternate route. #matraffic pic.twitter.com/JeKZGhW9A0 — Littleton Police (@LittletonMAPD) May 10, 2022

