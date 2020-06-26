Overturned vehicle brings traffic to a halt on I-290 in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - An overturned vehicle brought traffic to a standstill on Interstate 290 in Worcester on Friday.

Massachusetts State Police responded to reports of a single-car crash on I-290 eastbound near the 190 split and found a car that had come to rest on its roof.

There are reports of serious injuries though it is unclear how many people were in the car at the time of the crash.

Witnesses rushed to the aid of those in the car before first responders could arrive.

All lanes have been temporarily shut down.

No further information has been released.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)