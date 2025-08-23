WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A two-axle, six-wheel truck with a two-axle wood chipper overturned on I-95 in Woburn on Saturday and spilled wood chips across the roadway, state police said.

Troopers responding to the crash around 2:20 p.m. assisted while the truck required a heavy-duty tow.

For the safety of motorists and first responders, officials closed all travel lanes and diverted traffic into the breakdown lane.

The crash remains under investigation by the State Police Commercial Motor Vehicle Enforcement Section.

