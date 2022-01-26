WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Actress Alicia Witt has opened up for the first time since her parents were found dead inside their home in Worcester last month.

Witt took to Facebook Tuesday to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the sudden passings of her parents, Robert, 87, and Diane, 75, on Dec. 20, 2021.

“I never imagined I would have to talk about this publicly – much less, amidst overwhelming floods of grief,” she wrote.

Witt went on to explain that she had not been allowed inside her parents’ home for more than a decade and that every time she offered to have something repaired for them, they refused to allow workers into their house.

“I begged, cried, tried to reason with them, tried to convince them to let me help them move – but every time, they became furious with me, telling me I had no right to tell them how to live their lives and that they had it all under control,” she wrote. “It was not for a lack of trying on my part, or the part of other people who loved them.”

Witt continued that “my parents were not penniless. they were fiercely stubborn, beautifully original souls, and with that, they made choices – choices that I couldn’t talk them out of. I did help them, in all the ways I could – in all the ways they would let me.”

She said that she struggled with what else she could do, adding that she was unaware that their heat had gone out.

“I will never understand how or why they made the choice not to tell me this, not to let me help them with this,” Witt wrote. “My heart is broken.”

“Even if I could have had a crystal ball and looked into the future- if I could have said to them ‘you are going to break my heart and the hearts of all who love you with a worst-case-scenario ending if you don’t let us help you’ – I still think they would have made the same choices,” Witt continued. “They weren’t willing to make different ones.”

She added that their last words to each other were “I love you.”

Police had said that Robert and Diane Witt’s deaths were not considered suspicious.

Witt made her acting debut at age 7 in 1984’s “Dune” and has also appeared in “Orange Is the New Black,” “Twin Peaks” and “The Walking Dead.”

