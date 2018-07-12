Build-A-Bear caused mall madness around the globe Thursday during their ‘Pay Your Age’ promotion.

The company offered customers the chance to buy any stuffed animal for the price of their child’s age, but the deal was so popular that many locations couldn’t keep up.

Many kids across the world left Build-A-Bear workshops disappointed after the overwhelming response caused the company to stop the one-day sale early.

Hours-long lines overwhelmed malls across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom before stores even opened. The stores were forced to turn people away, citing crowd and safety concerns.

Video showed hundreds of people waiting in line at the Build-A-Bears at both the Natick Mall and the South Shore Plaza.

The company is working hard to make it up kids, issuing a statement that said in part, “We distributed vouchers to Guests, who were present in lines, to be redeemed for a future purchase. We are now making vouchers available to our U.S. and Canada Build-A-Bear Bonus Club members.”

The company has offered vouchers to customers who got out of line.

Rewards club members can go to the company’s website to claim their voucher.

