A tiny owl found among the massive branches of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree has been released back into the wild.

The little bird, who has been affectionately named Rocky, was discovered last week inside the tree dehydrated and hungry, but otherwise unharmed, according to the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center in Saugerties, New York, where she was taken.

The wildlife center cared for Rocky before specialists cleared her for take off.

Rocky continued her migratory journey south Tuesday at dusk so she could find safe cover by nightfall.

The tree, a 75-foot Norway spruce, had been brought to Manhattan on Saturday from Oneonta, New York, in the central part of the state.

