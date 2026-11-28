TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - An owl found tangled in a soccer net in Tewksbury earlier this week is now on the road to recovery at the Newhouse Wildlife Rescue.

The Great Horned owl was found injured and tangled in a net on Wednesday.

The owl suffered a lot of soft tissue damage to one of her wings and is now unable to fly.

She is expected to make a full recovery and will be released back into the wild.

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