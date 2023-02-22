BOSTON (WHDH) - An owl is recovering after experts were called in this week for a rescue at Faneuil Hall in Boston.

Rescuers said the owl, who they’ve since named “Owen” was sick, starving and anemic after likely eating something contaminated by rat poison.

Experts were able to use a trap to get ahold of the owl so it could be taken to the Massachusetts-based Cape Ann Wildlife for treatment.

Arborist and wildlife rescuer Andrew Joslin described the rescue in an interview with 7NEWS, saying the owl “did not have long to live” when he was called in to help.

He said he was told the owl had been dripping blood for three days.

“We know that’s a probable rodenticide poisoning victim,” Joslin said.

Owen the owl is now doing well, with a good chance of surviving.

Joslin said the issue of rodenticide poisoning is a larger one, though, as mammals including foxes and coyotes eat poisoned rats and get sick.

