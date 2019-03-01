Owl recovering at medical center after being found injured in Sterling

STERLING, Mass. (WHDH) — An owl that was recently found injured in the middle of a street in Sterling is recovering at the Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine in Grafton.

An officer who found the bird, named Scooter, took it in as a “good prisoner” to make sure it would get proper medical treatment, according to the Sterling Police Department.

Police did not detail the nature of Scooter’s injuries.

Injured owls named Bebo and Artemis that were previously rescued in Sterling have since been released back into the wild.

