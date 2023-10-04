LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An owl was taken to a local animal hospital Wednesday after it ended up tangled in a fishing line in Lexington, police said.

The Lexington Police Department in a post on X said officers responded to the Lexington Reservoir Wednesday morning after they received a call about the owl.

Once on scene, police said, officers found the owl and worked with Lexington firefighters to free it from the line.

Police said the owl was taken to the animal hospital to have the fishing line removed.

