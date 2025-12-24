PHILLIPSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman and her son rescued a tiny owl that was freezing on the side of a road in Phillipston.

A local rescue organization nursed it back to health and say the owl was exhausted and moving slowly.

They say it suffered head trauma, possibly from being hit by a car.

“It probably wouldn’t have made it because the temperatures had already plummeted, it was at night, it needed to get warm, it needed some time, it needed some recovery and a safe space more than anything,” Matt Lame said of Raptor Tales Rescue of Shrewsbury.

The owl is fully recovered and has been released back into the wild.

