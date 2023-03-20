MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A battle between birds startled one family in Merrimack, New Hampshire over the weekend as Merrimack resident Cynthia Auger said a wild owl twice slammed into her family’s window as she said it appeared to target their parrot, Buddy.

Auger said she and her family were enjoying a quiet St. Patrick’s Day weekend at home on Saturday when the owl arrived.

“We heard a couple of bangs in the other room, so we looked out the window and we saw a huge owl in the tree looking in the window,” Auger said.

Auger said Buddy was perched in his cage right near the window.

The owl’s attacks, Auger said, ruffled Buddy’s feathers.

“When he saw the bird sitting in the snow, he definitely knew something was up and was terrified,” Auger said.

Auger said she thought the owl was finally gone after the second attack. The confrontation, though, was far from over.

Auger said she heard Buddy “flipping out,” flapping his wings and screeching.

She said she moved to calm Buffy down, only to see the owl sitting in snow below the window looking up at the window.

Auger said the family hasn’t seen signs of the owl in days since, marking good news for Buddy.

Buddy is a character,” Auger said. “He’s got a great personality.”

Wildlife experts said the owl in this incident is a barred owl.

