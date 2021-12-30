BOW, N.H. (WHDH) - An owl that was struck by a car on Tuesday night is recovering at a rehabilitation center after a New Hampshire man found the injured bird in the snow on the side of the road, police said.

Officers responding to a report of an owl that was struck by a vehicle in the area of South Bow Road in Bow spoke with Rick Masiello, who noticed that the bird had a broken wing and was unable to fly, according to the Bow Police Department.

The owl was then placed in a crate, taken to police headquarters, and turned over to the Henniker-based Wings of the Dawn Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.

Officials are working to get the owl back into nature as soon as possible.

