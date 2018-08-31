Owl tangled in soccer net saved by Fitchburg firefighters

FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - An owl stuck in a soccer net in Fitchburg flew free once again Friday morning, thanks to the patience of firefighters and maintenance workers who helped save the bird.

The city’s Engine 6 crew assisted Fitchburg High School workers after the winged creature was found entangled in the net.

Officials say the wide-eyed owl took flight after crews carefully unwrapped the netting.

