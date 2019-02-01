Owls hit by car released back into wild in Arlington

ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A pair of owls that were struck and injured by a car in December were released back into the wild on Friday.

An Arlington police officer and animal control official brought the owls to the Mt. Pleasant Cemetary, where they were set free.

The owls had spent the last month rehabilitating at the Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University.

Traffic Officer Rateau assisted ACO Welch in releasing two owls today at Mt Pleasant Cemetary. These owls were previously struck by cars in December, were rehabilitated at @tuftsvet and are now healthy and free #ArlingtonMA #ArlingtonMAWildlife pic.twitter.com/D5M7gyMV15 — Arlington, MA Police (@ArlingtonMAPD) February 1, 2019

