Owner, dog ambushed by pack of coyotes while out for walk in Quincy

QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - A pet owner says he recently fought off a pack of coyotes with a knife after they ambushed him and his dog while they were out walking in Quincy.

The attack lasted only minutes, but Gary Maher’s dog, Matilda, lost her leg.

“I was just scared for her more than anything,” Maher said of Matilda. “I feel so bad about the leg.”

Massachusetts Environmental Police were at Maher’s Milton home Wednesday as part of their investigation.

On Saturday, Maher says four coyotes ambushed him and his 2.5-year-old Jack Russel terrier during a routine walk through the golf course across the street from his home.

“I was kind of backpedaling, but by then they started circling and yelping” Maher said. “They wanted a piece of her I guess.”

When one coyote latched onto Matilda’s leg, Maher says he pulled out his pocketknife.

“It’s always in my right pocket. I unclipped it, flicked it and got it below the eye on the snout,” Maher said.

The coyotes fled, but Matilda ultimately lost her leg.

Neighbors say coyotes are not strangers to the area. Tracks can be seen running through the snow in many yards.

“It’s an issue that you have to think about before you let little dogs and kids out,” one neighbor said.

Police recommended that Maher replace his fence. They plan to run blood samples on the knife he used to save Matilda’s life.

“She’s a tough little girl. I think she’ll be good,” Maher said.

Maher and Matilda both received a rabies shot following the attack.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)