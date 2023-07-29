QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A dog owner is facing animal cruelty charges after Quincy police say officers broke the window of a car to save two dogs on Friday.

Officer Sean Klimas and Animal Control Officer Nicholas Malvesti responded to the parking garage on Hancock Street after receiving word that two dogs had been left unattended in a locked vehicle, according to police.

After breaking a window, the dogs were turned over to animal control.

The owner is now being charges with two counts of animal cruelty.

No additional information was immediately available.

