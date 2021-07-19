BOSTON (WHDH) – In video taken in the aftermath of a deadly boat crash in Boston Harbor over the weekend, the owner can be seen walking ashore and refusing medical attention despite the blood dripping down his face.

7NEWS was able to confirm that man’s name is Ryan Denver, who was featured on the cover of Boss Magazine for running Select Demo Services — a construction company in Salem, New Hampshire.

Denver was on the boat early Saturday morning when it hit a navigational buoy. The force of the impact sent all eight passengers on board into the water.

The Boston Police Harbor Unit and Coast Guard officials responded to reports of the boat crash around 3 a.m. and pulled seven people from the water, officials said.

Five of those passengers were taken to local hospitals for treatment. One person on the boat, later identified as Denver’s employee Jeanica Julce, was missing.

“I was in disbelief like being optimistic – it can’t be them because who would imagine their sister being in a board crash,” said Julce’s brother Wil.

As time passed, that hope for Julce’s safe return began to wane.

“I called all the local hospitals. She wasn’t in any of them, so I knew that she was the one that was missing and no one can survive hours out in the ocean,” Julce’s friend Lordisha Paul said.

Police searched the Harbor for eight hours before finding her body, officials said.

RELATED: ‘Loved by everyone’: Family mourns woman found dead after boat crash in Boston Harbor

“The person who owned the boat was one of her bosses from a previous job and she’s been on the boats hundreds of times,” her brother said.

She was in her last year at UMass Boston studying finance. Julce loved dancing hip hop and was saving up to buy her own studio.

Those that loved her say someone needs to be held responsible for her untimely death.

“Those seven other people can be held by their loved ones. They can go back home. Jeanica can not. Jeanica ‘s parents can not hold her anymore, they can’t hug her, they can’t call her. Jeanica ‘s life was cut short due to this,” Paul said.

So far, no charges have been filed in connection with the incident.

“I am incredibly saddened by the loss of my dear friend this weekend in a boating accident on Boston Harbor. My deepest sympathies are extended to Jeanica’s family,” Denver said in a statement to 7NEWS. “I am thankful to those first responders who came to our aid and will cooperate with their follow-up to our rescue.”

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)