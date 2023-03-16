BOSTON (WHDH) - The owner of a pizza chain with multiple Boston-area locations appeared in court Thursday facing federal forced labor charges amid accusations that he abused an employee and threatened to report the employee’s immigration status.

Stavros Papantoniadis, 47, of Westwood was charged with one count of forced labor, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts announced.

Papantoniadis owns Stash’s Pizza with locations in Dorchester and Roslindale.

Homeland Security investigators said he threatened and physically assaulted employees over the years, even kicking one long time employee in the groin and knocking his teeth out on another occasion.

Papantoniadas allegedly targeted vulnerable employees who lacked immigration status.

While officials said he owns two Boston locations, Papantoniadis also used to own other pizza shops in Norwell, Norwood, Randolph, Weymouth and Wareham

U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins discussed allegations against Papantoniadis in a statement on Thursday, saying “forced labor is a form of human trafficking” and saying “allegations in this case are horrific.”

“Nobody has the right to violently kick, slap, punch or choke anyone, and certainly not an employer to an employee,” she said.

Rollins asked current and former employees who feel they were victimized to come forward.

The charge against Papantoniadis carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, up to 5 years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000 if he is convicted.

Papantoniadis was detained pending a detention hearing on Thursday. He is set to appear back in court on Monday.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)