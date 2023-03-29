BOSTON (WHDH) - The owner of a local pizza chain is facing additional federal charges of forced labor, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts announced on Wednesday.

Officials said Stavros Papantoniadis, 47, of Westwood allegedly forced employees to work while verbally and physically abusing them and repeatedly threatening them with deportation.

Papantoniadis was arrested earlier this month and initially charged with one count of forced labor. The U.S. Attorney’s Office on Wednesday said Papantoniadis had since been indicted on four counts of forced labor and three counts of attempted forced labor.

Papantoniadis previously appeared in court on March 20. He remained in federal custody as of Wednesday

