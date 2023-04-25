BOSTON (WHDH) - The owner of a local pizza chain is set to face a judge Tuesday on federal charges of forced labor.

Officials said Stavros Papantoniadis, 47, forced employees to work while verbally and physically abusing them and repeatedly threatening them with deportation.

Papantoniadis owns Stash’s Pizza in Dorchester and Roslindale. He was arrested last month and initially charged with one count of forced labor.

On March 29, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Papantoniadis had since been indicted on four counts of forced labor and three counts of attempted forced labor.

Papantoniadis has remained in federal custody since his arrest.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)